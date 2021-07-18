Live Stream: Sunday Ferrari Challenge at IMS

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

It’s race day for the Ferrari Challenge North America at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Coppa Shell race get things started at 1:05 p.m. ET followed by the Pro-AM Trofeo Pirelli race at 3:10 p.m. ET.

 

