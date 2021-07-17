XX and Ferrari F1 cars amaze at Indianapolis

The historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway was again graced with the sound of Ferrari Formula 1 cars as F1 Clienti took to the track as part of the Ferrari Racing Days celebration. In addition to F1 examples once driven by Kimi Raikkonen and Michael Schumacher, a Ferrari 333SP also joined the occasion for dedicated lapping sessions.

Adding to the excitement was also the cars of the XX Program. Highlighted by numerous Ferrari FXXK Evo cars, the XX Program brought thousands of horsepower and an epic soundtrack of unmuffled V12 engines back to the speedway.