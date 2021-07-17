Toyota sweeps Monza WEC practice

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s GR010 HYBRIDs finished 1-2 at the top of the times in the final Free Practice session at Monza this afternoon, with the No. 7 topping the times yet again, continuing its form from the earlier sessions.

The best time was a 1m36.137s set by FP1 and 2 pace-setter Jose Maria Lopez, a second clear of the sister No. 8 which managed a 1m37.208s to pip the best efforts from Glickenhaus and Alpine.

Glickenhaus’ pace continues to impress thus far, the pair of 007s mixing in with the LMH pack. The faster of the two was the No. 708 once again, with a time just 1.5s off the top time. The Alpine, repaired after its post-FP1 incident at Ascari, slotted in fourth.

In LMP2, the No. 28 JOTA ORECA set the best time, and ended up two tenths up on the No. 22 United Autosports example which has looked quick all weekend. Ex-F1 man Stoffel Vandoorne set the No. 28’s fastest time, a 1m38.910s.

In an improvement of form, Risi Competitizione, making its WEC LMP2 debut this weekend, came up the top three after a 1m39.211s flyer from Felipe Nasr.

The GTE classes were led by Porsche again in FP3, the No. 91 911 RSR 19 leading the No. 51 AF Corse Ferrari in the times. Gianmaria Bruni was the fast man on this occasion for the German brand.

AF Corse topped GTE Am again, meanwhile, the No. 83 less than a tenth ahead of the No. 23 Team Project 1 Porsche and No. 88 Dempsey Proton Porsche which took third at the end of the session.

FP3 was a clean session with no major dramas, except for the unfortunate news that the No. 71 Inception Racing Ferrari has been withdrawn from the meeting after its off in Free Practice 2 at Ascari this morning.

UP NEXT: Qualifying for the Six Hours of Monza starts at 6:00 p.m. local time.