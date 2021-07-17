Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Onboard at Indianapolis with Jason McCarthy

Onboard at Indianapolis with Jason McCarthy

Ferrari Challenge

Onboard at Indianapolis with Jason McCarthy

By July 17, 2021 11:15 AM

By |

The Indianapolis road course offers a unique set of challenging corners and features. With 14 corners and 2.43 miles of pavement, Ferrari Challenge will use the same layout that is enjoyed by the drivers of Indycar and other professional series. Lets go for a lap with Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) as he explains the challenges specific to driving a Ferrari Challenge car at Indianapolis.

, Ferrari Challenge, Videos

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • http://autotimenews.com/onboard-at-indianapolis-with-jason-mccarthy/ Onboard at Indianapolis with Jason McCarthy – Auto news

    […] Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home