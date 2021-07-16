Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Ferrari Challenge

VIDEO: Know the track with Christopher Aitken

Christopher Aitken (Ferrari of Houston)  offers an in-depth look at one of the technical sequence of corners on the calendar at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Turns 7-10.  Requiring great discipline and precision, this sequence is not particularly high speed, but does require maximum focus to nail the best compromise through several quick changes of direction.

