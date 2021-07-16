Previewing this weekend’s vintage racing action

The PVGP Historics at Pitt Race began yesterday with Test & Tune sessions ahead of a robust weekend racing schedule. It will be followed by next weekend’s Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix. Vintage Motorsport photographer and writer Bill Stoler will be capturing all of the action.

The WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman also got underway yesterday at Road America with more than 400 cars in 14 race groups as the iconic road course hosts historic Grand National and NASCAR cars as the featured marque.

Those groups, first announced last August, continue the celebration of the return of NASCAR Cup racing to Elkhart Lake after 65 years followed the July 4 race.

And Masters Historic Racing USA is again bringing its Historic Formula One and Endurance Legends competitions to Road America.

Get more info at VintageMotorsport.com.