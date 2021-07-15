The Week In IndyCar with Firestone’s Cara Adams

Today’s edition of the guest show features Cara Adams, Firestone’s director of race tire engineering and manufacturing, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Of the many items explored, Adams shares insights on the rise of women in technical roles in IndyCar, the causes of tire degradation, how track and ambient temperatures affect tire performance, whether PJ1 traction compound will continue to be a nuisance, the difference between scrubbed and used tires, and more.