Norris sore, struggling mentally after mid-week mugging

Lando Norris admits he is sore and has been struggling to sleep ahead of the British Grand Prix after being mugged at the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night.

The McLaren driver attended England’s match with Italy at Wembley Stadium in London and was attacked for his watch when attempting to leave, with thieves getting away with his Richard Mille that’s worth an estimated $50,000. While McLaren released a short statement on Monday night, there have been few additional details due to the incident now being in the hands of the police, but Norris admits the attack has affected him heading into his home race.

“I’m fine… I’ve been better, I can say that,” Norris told Sky Sports. “I’m not in perfect condition, I’m not going to lie.

“Some work to do… mentally. Of course I talk about that a lot, mental health – mental strength’s very important. I’ve not been sleeping that great and so on. Not ideal, and I’m feeling bit sore.

“I dunno… I’m not the guy in the worst position after Wembley. I’ll work on it and make sure I’m feeling better, that I’m in the best shape possible. I feel like I can still go out and do the job I need to do.”

Norris said he has found the build-up to his home race to be a welcome distraction, and is glad to be able to focus on driving this weekend following his ordeal.

“I think one of the best things has been able to come to Silverstone, get my mind off of it and focus on a different job,” he said. “So I’m just excited to be here, getting there and I’m sure I’ll be alright tomorrow.”

