McLaren’s Brown tests positive for COVID-19

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown will miss the British Grand Prix weekend after testing positive for COVID-19.

Brown was due to be present at Silverstone with his team but as part of the pre-event testing schedule that all teams undergo — a requirement to enter the paddock — he was one of three positive cases within McLaren.

“McLaren Racing confirmed today that three team members, including CEO Zak Brown, tested positive for COVID-19 during the team’s rigorous testing program before the British Grand Prix,” a McLaren statement read. “Neither of our drivers are close contacts.

“All three cases are unconnected and now isolating in accordance with government guidelines. The team’s operations for the British Grand Prix are unaffected.”

Brown was present at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend — where a number of examples from his car collection were being driven by the likes of Mario Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi — and was pictured posing with Daniel Ricciardo at the event (pictured above, with Fittipaldi at left). However, a “close contact” is defined in the UK as someone deemed to have been within two meters of a positive case for more than 15 minutes in an indoor setting.

The Californian also made an appearance at the premiere of the new Max Mosley documentary “Mosley: It’s Complicated” in central London on Tuesday evening, an event also attended by Haas team principal Guenther Steiner and F1’s Rob Smedley.