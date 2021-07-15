Sebastian Vettel says new statistic needs to be created for the race winner of the Sprint starting from first place at the British Grand Prix, rather than calling it pole position.

The winner of the 100km Sprint race on Saturday will be credited with pole position at Silverstone, rather than the quickest driver in Friday’s qualifying that sets the grid for the Sprint. While Vettel is open-minded about the potential of the new format this weekend, he believes the pole position definition isn’t correct in his view.

“So pole goes to the winner of the sprint race?” Vettel said. “I didn’t know. I think that’s wrong. Pole is the fastest lap time achieved in qualifying, so it gets all a bit confusing.

“Obviously it depends. If this is a one-off, it doesn’t do much harm, but if we end up doing 10 sprint races next year or in the future, I just think it’s a bit weird. Pole position should go to the guy who is fastest on one lap. It’s a new discipline. They didn’t have it 50 years ago and now they have it. So you add a new column to the statistics.”

Vettel has done some extra preparation in terms of how the weekend will play out from a strategic point of view, he says the format doesn’t change a drivers’ approach much inside the car.

“I’m fairly open because it is what it is,” he said. “It won’t change no matter what we say. Maybe it’s really good, so I think generally it’s fine to be open about it.

“In terms of prep, not that much difference. The schedule will be different, selecting your tires and this kind of stuff, not being able to change your car as soon as the qualifying session starts, so there’s a couple of differences but not that much. The factory and the sim is just across the road so we used the time at the beginning of the week to get into the groove, but not too much different.”

