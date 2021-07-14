Wreaths to return for top three in Sprint at Silverstone

Formula 1 will reintroduce an iconic aspect from its past when it uses wreaths as gifts for the top three finishers in the Sprint at this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The Sprint is the 100km race that will take place on Saturday afternoon to decide the grid for Sunday’s grand prix, with the starting order of the shorter event set by a normal qualifying session on Friday evening. As the first finisher in the Sprint will be deemed the driver who has secured pole position rather than credited with a race win, there’s no podium ceremony but there will be a different celebration.

The three drivers will step out of their cars and be taken on a parade lap of the circuit in front of the fans — estimated to be over 100,000 at Silverstone — where they will be presented with unique wreaths instead of trophies. Wreaths were regularly handed to race winners in the past but have not been seen in F1 since the 1980s (pictured above: Clay Regazzoni wears his winner’s wreath along with second-place finisher Rene Arnoux at the 1979 British GP).

“F1 Sprint is a brand-new and exciting format, so we felt it was important to come up with a post-race moment that was equally special,” said Alex Molina, director of event spectacle at Formula 1. “The moment recognizes the seven decades of history in the sport and combines it with a modern twist – very similar to the Sprint itself.”