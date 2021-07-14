Larson extends Hendrick contract

Kyle Larson has been locked into Hendrick Motorsports for at least two more seasons in addition to receiving more sponsorship stability.

Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday an extension of Larson’s contract for one year through 2023. Larson took the No. 5 Chevrolet reins this season and won in his fourth race with the team. Heading into New Hampshire, Larson leads the series with four wins and is in contention for the regular-season championship.

With the extension, HendrickCars.com will become a 35-race majority sponsor in 2022 and ’23. That will include sponsoring Larson in all non-NASCAR events he competes with branding on Larson’s gloves, helmet, and fire suits.

HendrickCars.com joins Valvoline (a three-race sponsor) to fill out the 38-race schedule in 2022.

“When we perform on the track on Sunday, we can feel the impact on Monday,” said Rick Hendrick, chairman, and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group and owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “With the chance to plan for the next two years, the program is only going to help Hendrick Automotive Group sell more cars, book more service appointments, and ultimately do more business.

“It will also allow our company to recruit talented people and support our internal recognition and incentive programs. The more we followed the data, the easier the decision became. We are seeing clear results.”

HendrickCars.com will be the primary sponsor on Larson’s car in 10 of the remaining 15 Cup Series races this season. Larson won in its colors at Las Vegas and Sonoma.

Larson leads the series in wins (four), stage wins (12) and stage points, and laps led (1,441).

“The chance to extend my contract with Hendrick Motorsports and have such an awesome sponsor in HendrickCars.com are things I don’t take for granted,” Larson said. “I feel like I’m driving for the best team and the best sponsors in the sport. To know that our on-track performance is having positive business influence off the track is very important because I want to return the incredible support they’ve given me. Everyone at Hendrick Automotive Group has made me feel like part of their team, and it’s exciting to be able to represent a company that loves racing like I do. I feel like we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible.”

HendrickCars.com has seen a significant increase in attention since its debut on Larson’s car in February. Website traffic is up 27 percent, vehicle sales leads up 18 percent, detail retail leads up 37 percent, and trade evaluations up 61 percent.

“More website traffic generates more sales leads, which ultimately help us sell more cars,” said Darryl Jackson, vice president of financial services for Hendrick Automotive Group. “Kyle’s performance on the track has delivered a measurable business return for us. The company is on pace for a record year in 2021, and we certainly see our motorsports programs contributing to that success. Racing is in our DNA, and tapping into the passionate fanbases of NASCAR, the NHRA and now Kyle’s grassroots program is both very effective and a perfect fit for who we are.”