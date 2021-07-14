Alfa Romeo name to remain in F1 with Sauber extension

Alfa Romeo will remain the team name of Sauber for the foreseeable future after the signing of a multi-year extension that includes “yearly assessments” of the partnership.

Sauber was renamed Alfa Romeo in 2018 and in its first season the team gave Charles Leclerc his Formula 1 debut before boasting a line-up of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi since then. Alfa Romeo’s previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season but with the introduction of a budget cap next year and the chance of better opportunities the Italian brand will stay in the sport, something team principal Frederic Vasseur is particularly happy about.

“We are delighted to be announcing the extension of this partnership,” Vasseur said. “Alfa Romeo have been an incredible companion over the last few years, and we are even more excited about the chapters that are yet to come.

“The new regulations are giving us the chance to make another step forward and I firmly believe we are perfectly placed to make big gains together. We are looking forward to our future together and to keeping moving towards the front of the grid.

“This relationship is also very important for our company as a whole, beyond the track: the work we have done in the automotive world has shown the extent of the technology and manufacturing skills of Sauber Engineering and we are confident we can continue working for Alfa Romeo on new and exciting projects that will shape the future of the car industry.”

With Alfa Romeo set to introduce its first electric model into its road car range next year, CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato says there are areas of crossover that can be exploited on top of the exposure offered by F1.

“As an historic Italian automotive brand, Alfa Romeo was born on the racetrack,” Imparato said. “Today we are proud to continue honoring that racing DNA by placing it at heart of the future of our brand.

“We are driven by passion and excellence. Formula 1 represents a cutting-edge laboratory for the future electrification of our range, fully coherent with our vision for the coming years. Furthermore, motorsport brings the incomparable global exposure we wish to leverage for a successful future.”