IMSA reveals entry list for GT-only event at Lime Rock Park

IMSA returns to action this weekend with the first of its two annual GT-only events. The Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park makes use of a swift schedule with practice and qualifying on Saturday, and gets to racing on Saturday afternoon.

Across its two GT classes, GT Le Mans is represented by the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s favorite team in Corvette Racing with its pair of C8.Rs, and WeatherTech Racing’s Porsche 911 RSR.

GT Daytona rules the field with 14 cars spread across 13 teams; only the Vasser Sullivan Lexus program has dual entries. Acura, Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Lamborghini, Lexus, Mercedes-AMG, and Porsche are represented.

ENTRY LIST

The race will be aired via live streaming with the TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold at 3:10 p.m. ET on Saturday, and shown on cable through NBCSN starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.