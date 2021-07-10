Correction: IMSA VIR event date

The date listed for this season’s Michelin GT Challenge at VIR — the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Virginia International Raceway — is incorrectly listed in RACER magazine’s event schedules page, which shows last year’s August date for the event. The correct date for the weekend is October 8-10, as shown on RACER.com’s WeatherTech Championship calendar (click here for the full schedule).

RACER thanks the folks at VIR for bringing this to our attention. We regret the error and apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused.