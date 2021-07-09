The sounds of CART IndyCar at Detroit, 1990

Take a trip back to 1990 with the trackside sounds of the CART IndyCar Series as it raced around downtown Detroit on the former Formula 1 circuit. All of the era’s biggest stars were there with reigning champion Emerson Fittipaldi, Detroit polesitter and race winner Michael Andretti, his father Mario Andretti, Al Unser Jr., Bobby Rahal, Danny Sullivan and more on the entry list.

And the best part from an audio standpoint was the variety to be heard from the 2.65-liter single-turbo V8 engines from Chevrolet, Cosworth, Judd, Alfa Romeo, and Porsche. There’s also the distinct grunt and wail from the 3.4-liter single-turbo Buicks in action around the tight 2.5-mile street layout.