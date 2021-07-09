‘Different challenges’ for Red Bull at Silverstone

Red Bull will be faced with different challenges at Silverstone during next weekend’s British Grand Prix, according to team principal Christian Horner.

Five straight victories have seen Red Bull take control of the constructors’ championship, with Max Verstappen winning four of those — and the last three in a row — to also lead the drivers’ standings. After a dominant display from Red Bull in the two races in Austria, Horner says the different circuit and Sprint qualifying at Silverstone will test the team in another way.

“Silverstone will have different challenges, with the introduction of the sprint race and a different format that weekend,” Horner said. “Mercedes have been dominant there in recent years and Lewis (Hamilton) has gone well there as well, so we expect it to be a big challenge.

“Silverstone is the next challenge on the calendar and I think it is a challenge with the sprint race as well. We know it’s such a stronghold for Mercedes, and it’s going to be fascinating to see if we can take this form into what is our next home race. We’ve certainly found a good working window with the car over the last few races, and hopefully we can work within that window in Silverstone.”

Mercedes will bring what Toto Wolff says will be its final upgrade of the season to the British Grand Prix, but Horner says there is no decision yet on exactly when Red Bull will turn its full attention to its 2022 car.

“Look, you’ve got to go week by week and race by race and the team is doing a great job of balancing this year and next at the moment. It’s nothing new, but a lot is being made of it in recent weeks. We’ve had big regulation changes in the past and you’ve just got to balance your resource and apply it to the one you need the most. I think the team are working incredibly hard, extremely well and effectively.”