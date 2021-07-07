VIDEO: Pikes Peak winning run

Climb aboard with Pikes Peak International Hill Climb overall winner Robin Shute for his winning run at the 99th running of the event in his Wolf GB08 TSC-LT, and an interview with him at the end of his run.
TV 2hr ago ET
TV ratings: Austria 2; Mid-Ohio, Road America
NASCAR’s road racing expansion got another test case last Sunday, with the Cup Series‘ first visit to Road America. NBC’s (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago ET
A message to our readers about Robin Miller
Dear readers, Due to Robin’s ongoing health challenges, his contributions to RACER.com, including the weekly Mailbag, will remain (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago ET
Carlos Reutemann, 1942-2021
Former Formula 1 star Carlos Reutemann has died at a medical facility in his native Santa Fe, Argentina, where he had been undergoing (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago ET
Stewart-Haas’s Childers pessimistic on improving 2021 form
Although Rodney Childers and everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing continues to push for improvement, he also trying to keep expectations realistic (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 7hr ago ET
Millers at Milwaukee this weekend open to spectators
When the 26th annual Millers at Milwaukee: Vintage Indy Car event, sponsored by the Harry Miller Club, revs up this Friday and Saturday (…)
TV 8hr ago ET
Racing on TV, July 8-11
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites: LucasOilRacing.TV MAVTV.com MotorTrendOnDemand.com (…)
Industry 9hr ago ET
PRI unveils new membership program
Performance Racing Industry (PRI) is launching the racing industry’s first of its kind membership program on July 13, 2021, which it says (…)
NASCAR 9hr ago ET
Elliott awarded Atlanta pole
Chase Elliott will start from the pole this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Quaker State 400. Elliott landed the top spot through (…)
Formula 1 11hr ago ET
Leclerc feels penalties were fair as Perez ‘overstepped’
Charles Leclerc says that the penalties to Sergio Perez during the Austrian Grand Prix were fairly applied, as he believes the Red Bull (…)
Formula 1 11hr ago ET
Mercedes ‘makers of its own issues’ in Austria
Mercedes engineers believe their team made more problems for itself in the Austrian Grand Prix, after finding Lewis Hamilton’s car damage (…)
