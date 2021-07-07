Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

VIDEO: Pikes Peak winning run

By July 7, 2021 2:30 PM

Climb aboard with Pikes Peak International Hill Climb overall winner Robin Shute for his winning run at the 99th running of the event in his Wolf GB08 TSC-LT, and an interview with him at the end of his run.

