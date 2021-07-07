Millers at Milwaukee this weekend open to spectators

By Vintage Motorsport | July 7, 2021 11:50 AM ET

When the 26th annual Millers at Milwaukee: Vintage Indy Car event, sponsored by the Harry Miller Club, revs up this Friday and Saturday at the famed Milwaukee Mile racetrack, Vintage Motorsport will be there.

Writer David Linden and photographer Allan Rosenberg are covering all the action for our story in the September/October magazine issue.

Limited to just 60 vintage race cars designed by Miller, Mercer, Kurtis, Duesenberg, Alfa Romeo and Bugatti, the event is one of the most impressive U.S. gatherings of pre- and post-World War II Indy champion cars, roadsters and laydowns.

Gates open to spectators at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday, with vintage cars running the oval track from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Get more details at VintageMotorsport.com.