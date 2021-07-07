Elliott awarded Atlanta pole

By Kelly Crandall | July 7, 2021 9:46 AM ET

Chase Elliott will start from the pole this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Quaker State 400.

Elliott landed the top spot through NASCAR’s performance matrix. The reigning Cup Series champion heads to his home track off his second win of Road America. Kyle Busch joins Elliott on the front row.

Point leader Denny Hamlin starts third, Christopher Bell fourth, and Martin Truex Jr. fifth. Kyle Larson, who dominated at Atlanta in the spring with 269 laps led but was passed for the win late in the going, starts sixth.

Tyler Reddick starts seventh, Kurt Busch eighth, Ross Chastain ninth, and Joey Logano rounds out the top 10. Spring winner Ryan Blaney starts 15th.

There are 37 drivers entered in Sunday’s race.

STARTING LINE-UP