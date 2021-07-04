Five point-scorers under investigation after Austrian GP

Five drivers who scored points are under investigation for allegedly failing to respect double-waved yellow flags at the end of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel collided at Turn 5 and ended up in the gravel on the final lap of the race, with double-waved yellow flags being displayed. Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly — who were classified fifth to ninth — are all under investigation for allegedly failing to slow for those flags, as well as Antonio Giovinazzi, Nicholas Latifi and Nikita Mazepin.

The collision itself is also under investigation, as is George Russell for moving under braking. Russell received a black and white warning flag for doing so when defending against Fernando Alonso at Turn 4, and the investigation is because he repeated the move against Raikkonen a few laps before the Finn’s collision with Vettel.

The investigations are one of many that took place during the race, with Lando Norris and Sergio Perez each getting time penalties for forcing another driver off track.

Norris got five seconds for forcing Perez off at Turn 4, and Perez was then hit with two separate five-second penalties for doing the same to Charles Leclerc at Turn 4 and again at Turn 6.

Beyond the top four, the only driver in the points who is safe from an investigation is Alonso, who finished 10th.