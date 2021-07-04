Elliott surges to victory in Cup Series' return at Road America

Chase Elliott won another road course race on Sunday, coming from the back to the front in the first visit to Road America for the Cup Series since 1956.

Elliott led a race-high 24 laps and took the lead for the final time with 17 laps to go. The last restart allowed the reigning series champion to attack, and he went from fifth to the race lead around Kyle Busch. He then drove away over the final run to a 5.7s margin of victory.

Not able to run a fast lap in qualifying because of an untimely caution during the first round, Elliott started the day 34th on the grid. It is Elliott’s second win of the season after he won at Circuit of the Americas and his seventh win on a road course.

“Man, it was a hot day but a lot of fun,” Elliott said. “Just really proud of our team for overcoming some adversity early and having to start in the back, having good pit stops. Had a really fast NAPA Chevrolet. Just so proud. We’ve had a rough few weeks, so it feels really good.”

Christopher Bell drove to second place in the final laps. It is Bell’s third top-five finish of the season, but first since April. Kyle Busch finished third.

Kurt Busch finished fourth and further solidified himself above the playoff cutline. Fourth also ties Busch’s best finish of the season.

Denny Hamlin finished fifth, Chase Briscoe finished sixth, and Ross Chastain finished seventh. The rest of the top 10 was Tyler Reddick (who won the second stage) in eighth, Martin Truex Jr. ninth, and Matt DiBenedetto 10th.

Kyle Larson finished 16th after being spun by teammate Alex Bowman with six laps to go. Larson was running fourth at the time. Bowman said he was “out of brakes,” The contact forced him to pit with a tire rub, and Bowman finished 22nd.

Pole-sitter William Byron finished 33rd after spinning late and pitting for fresh tires. Byron led 15 laps and won the first stage.

The Jockey Made in America 250 had 10 lead changes among eight drivers and four cautions.

RESULTS