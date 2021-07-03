Hamilton extension ‘fantastic news’ for F1 - Domenicali

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says Lewis Hamilton’s new contract is “fantastic news” for the sport as its most successful driver remains on the grid.

Hamilton only signed a one-year deal to cover the 2021 season in February, raising the possibility that he might retire at the end of the season. However, after more positive comments at the start of this year about his future. the seven-time world champion has now signed a two-year contract extension to keep him in F1 until at least the end of the 2023 season.

“This is fantastic news for Formula 1 and I am delighted that Lewis will stay In F1 for at least another two years,” Domenicali said. “What he has achieved in this sport is incredible and I know he has more to come. He is a global superstar on and off the racetrack and his positive impact on Formula 1 is huge.”

News of Hamilton’s new deal was also welcomed by George Russell — who is vying with Valtteri Bottas to be Hamilton’s teammate in 2022 — as the Williams driver tweeted: “The GOAT. Great news for Mercedes and for F1.

Congrats man!”

Bottas also tweeted in reply to Hamilton’s own announcement, saying: “Congrats, well deserved.”

The deal keeps Hamilton with Mercedes for what will be an 11th season in 2023, and in the eight he has completed so far with the team he has won six drivers’ championships, raising his record of race victories to 98 and number of pole positions to 100.