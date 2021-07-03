FIA, F1 and PU suppliers have ‘very positive’ talks in Austria

The FIA and Formula 1 have described their talks with current and potential new power unit suppliers as “very positive” following a meeting in Austria.

The governing body and F1 met with representatives from Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull and Renault as well as Porsche and Audi at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday in order to discuss the future power unit regulations that will be introduced in 2025. The discussions center on the general direction of the new rules rather than trying to finalize any details, with the Volkswagen Group brands participants in order to understand what F1’s future might look like.

While there are no guarantees on any new manufacturers entering the sport for the next set of regulations, a joint statement from F1 and the FIA says it was a constructive meeting.

“Very positive discussions took place today with all of the current and potential new Power Unit suppliers regarding the next phase of the Formula 1 Power Unit,” the statement read. “The discussions will continue over the coming weeks with further news to be announced following those discussions.”

So far the only confirmed announcements in terms of what F1 wants to do with the new power units came after an F1 Commission meeting in February, which outlined:

• Environmental sustainability and social and automotive relevance

• Fully sustainable fuel

• Creating a powerful and emotive power unit

• Significant cost reduction

• Attractiveness to new power unit manufacturers