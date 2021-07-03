Calderon lands Foyt IndyCar test

Colombian Tatiana Calderon — a Formula 1 test driver with Alfa Romeo and FIA WEC sportscar driver who is also a veteran of Road to Indy development series racing in North America — will drive an Indy car for the first time this week, when she joins AJ Foyt Racing for a one-day test on Tuesday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course following this weekend’s race there.

Calderon, 28, has driven a wide range of high-powered open-wheelers in the course of her career, including Star Mazda with Juncos Racing before moving on to FIA Formula 2 and Super Formula in Japan. The Colombian — who is sponsored by ROKit — will drive the ROKiT-liveried No. 14 Chevrolet normally handled by Sebastien Bourdais.

“I’m very excited and thankful to Jonathan Kendrick at ROKiT and Larry Foyt for this incredible opportunity,” Calderon said. “I started my single-seater career in the U.S., and it has always been a dream to drive an Indy car one day. I’m sure it will be a great challenge, and I can’t wait to have the experience to drive around Mid-Ohio on Tuesday, learn about the car and enjoy the chance to drive one of the fastest race cars on the planet.”

“We are looking forward to having Tatiana in the ROKiT Chevrolet,” AJ Foyt Racing President Larry Foyt said. “She has a lot of open-wheel experience in different formula cars, so I’m really interested to hear her feedback after driving an Indy car. Following the race weekend, the car setup should be in a good place where she can focus on driving and learning about the car. I think she will really enjoy it.”

ROKiT co-founders Jonathan Kendrick and John-Paul Dejoria make it a pont to promote women in motorsport, with involvement in the W Series, Alexis Dejoria in NHRA, Juju Noda in Danish F4 and Esmee Hawkey in DTM.