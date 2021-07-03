Bottas, Sainz summoned to stewards over Vettel/Alonso incident

Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz have been summoned to the stewards after qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix after a close incident between Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso.

Vettel blocked Alonso at the final corner at the end of Q2, leading to an angry reaction from the Spaniard as both drivers were summoned as the Aston Martin driver is under investigation. After qualifying a provisional eighth on the grid, Vettel then said the incident was triggered by other cars ahead slowing down after Turn 9 when they were told not to by race director Michael Masi.

Bottas was ahead of Sergio Perez — who in turn was the car ahead of Vettel — and going extremely slowly through Turn 9 before launching into his lap, and the Finn has now been summoned by the stewards for allegedly driving unnecessarily slowly at Turn 9 and Turn 10.

The Mercedes driver qualified a provisional fifth on the grid, the same position he started last week after a three-place grid penalty for spinning in the pit lane.

Shortly after the Bottas hearing had taken place, Sainz was then summoned to the stewards regarding the same potential indiscretion at the same point of qualifying.