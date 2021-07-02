Skip Barber announces newest brand ambassador relationship

Skip Barber Racing Schools today announced its newest Brand Ambassador relationship with racer and school alumni Derek DeBoer, who will represent BRM Chronographes to Skip Barber’s clients and teams as the Official Watch of the Skip Barber Racing School. DeBoer and BRM will collaborate on limited-edition branded chronographs designed specifically for Skip Barber’s racing champions and premier clients.

“Skip Barber is pleased to be developing these outstanding and truly unique timepieces with BRM for our clients,” said Skip Barber Chief Marketing Officer Dan DeMonte. “They represent a terrific opportunity to commemorate great races and championships with our drivers and client programs.”

“I’m honored to be BRM Chronographe’s official Brand Ambassador to Skip Barber Racings Schools, the place that gave me my start in racing,” said DeBoer. “Bringing together these two great brands is an outstanding opportunity to merge my two passions, racing and chronographs, and to create some fantastic, collectible timepieces.”

BRM Chronographes is one of the premier watchmakers, providing bespoke, hand-built watches for discerning clients worldwide. Founder Bernard Richards took to watchmaking to express his fundamental drive, the racing spirit and has guided BRM to become a highly sought-after luxury watchmaker with a solid footprint in the racing community.

Frederic Gasser, President of BRM Chronographes North America, saidthat he has “a passion for design, style, and racing. When I see the opportunity for a partnership with someone like Derek and the Skip Barber Racing School, I take a leap of faith and expect great things to happen. I’m grateful to represent such a great luxury brand and what I call luxury partnerships.”

DeBoer and Skip Barber Chief Marketing Officer Dan DeMonte will present the watch program at private events and North American racing events.