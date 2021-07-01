Vintage Motorsport, July-Aug 2021

In 2009, things started auspiciously for the No. 58 Riley-Porsche Daytona Prototytpe when David Donohue put it on the Daytona 24 Hour pole. Of course, being on pole for a 24-hour race amounts to tying your shoes correctly before running a marathon. In Vintage Motorsport’s July/Aug 21.4 issue, the “History Smiles” cover car and Salon feature tells the grand story of David’s win, 40 years to the day after his beloved father, Mark, won the very same race.

And in mentioning great races at Daytona, we also have Wayne Taylor telling his story in My Favorite Race, that being the 1996 Rolex 24 at Daytona, his win there in a Riley & Scott Olds.

