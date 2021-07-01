NASCAR podcast: Hendrick’s Gene Monahan

Gene Monahan retired from the New York Yankees in 2011 after 49 years as an athletic trainer, but his retirement didn’t last long. In 2012, Monahan joined another championship-winning organization in Hendrick Motorsports. Monahan joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss his role working with the pit crews and transitioning from Major League Baseball to NASCAR.
Formula 1 53m ago ET
Haas confident about recapturing old form
Haas will go into 2022 expecting to reclaim the level of competitiveness that took it to fifth in the 2018 constructors’ (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago ET
Alex Zanardi’s wife provides update on his condition
One year after Alex Zanardi’s crash and ensuing head trauma in an Italian hand bike competition, his wife Daniela shared an update on (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago ET
Perez feels pushed to ‘a new level’ by Hamilton and Verstappen
Sergio Perez says he is being pushed to a new level of performance by the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen now he gets to race the (…)
Insights & Analysis 4hr ago ET
OPINION: COTA can build on what Austria is doing
There’s a bit of a buzz ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, because it’s going to be the first Formula 1 race in more than 18 months to (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 5hr ago ET
Vintage Motorsport, July-Aug 2021
In 2009, things started auspiciously for the No. 58 Riley-Porsche Daytona Prototytpe when David Donohue put it on the Daytona 24 Hour (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago ET
Aston's raid on Red Bull continues
Aston Martin has announced another hire from Red Bull with the arrival of Andrew Alessi as its new head of technical operations. Alessi has (…)
Industry 11hr ago ET
Race Industry Now: "Surface Solutions and Additive Manufacturing"
Join us for Episode #109 of RACE INDUSTRY NOW Tech Webinar: Wednesday, July 7 at 9:00 AM PST: Click here to register (…)
Podcasts 18hr ago ET
The Week In IndyCar, June 30, with Romain Grosjean
Of the many items explored, Grosjean shares his thoughts on the reception he’s received by American fans, the lessons he’s learned (…)
Esports 19hr ago ET
Over 400 drivers, some cloud servers, and hard work culminate in eRacr's Firecracker 400
Landon Cassill went to Parker Kligerman last summer with an idea for what he hoped would become the biggest privately held event in (…)
Comments