Nigel Kinrade/Motorsport Images

NASCAR podcast: Hendrick’s Gene Monahan

By July 1, 2021 7:59 AM

Gene Monahan retired from the New York Yankees in 2011 after 49 years as an athletic trainer, but his retirement didn’t last long. In 2012, Monahan joined another championship-winning organization in Hendrick Motorsports. Monahan joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss his role working with the pit crews and transitioning from Major League Baseball to NASCAR.

