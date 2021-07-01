Aston's raid on Red Bull continues

Aston Martin has announced another hire from Red Bull with the arrival of Andrew Alessi as its new head of technical operations.

Alessi has been at Red Bull for more than a decade, working in the team’s aerodynamics department throughout its dominant spell of championships from 2010-13. Following the announcement of Dan Fallows as a future technical director at Aston — also joining from Red Bull — Alessi starts work today (July 1) and will now oversee the aerodynamics department at Silverstone.

“I am delighted to be joining Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team as head of technical operations,” Alessi said. “Like everyone in and around Formula 1, I have seen and been impressed by the evident ambition of the team I am joining, led as it is now by Lawrence Stroll, and I am very much looking forward to working with Otmar Szafnauer as well as the very capable technical- and engineering-focused members of the senior management team.

“Now is a fantastic time to be joining a team that is growing fast, and I am ready to get stuck in straight away so as to contribute to the process of making the significant aerodynamic and operational improvements that we need in order to win consistently in the future.”

Team principal Szafnauer says the recent announcements shows Aston Martin’s intentions as it continues to expand following its evolution from first Force India and then Racing Point.

“Two weeks ago we announced the hiring of Luca Furbatto as our new engineering director, who will start work for us in due course,” Szafnauer said. “Last week Dan Fallows’ forthcoming arrival as our new technical director was also made public.

“Today, Andrew Alessi is added to the impressive list of our senior technical/engineering hirings, as head of technical operations. Ours is a great team, and it always has been. This year it became Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, a great brand name supported by a fantastic roster of brilliant new sponsor-partners.

“Many times this year we have said: ‘This team has always punched above its weight; now it has the weight with which to punch harder.’ That is absolutely true — and expert and experienced new arrivals such as Luca, Dan and now Andrew represent proof that we are building the technical/engineering strength in depth that we need in order to deliver that harder punch.”