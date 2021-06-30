Glickenhaus drivers confirmed in updated 6H Monza entry

An updated entry list for next month’s FIA WEC 6 Hours of Monza has been published, which includes a handful of changes and a notable omission.

The list now features 37 cars, down one with Kessel Racing’s No. 57 GTE AM-entered Ferrari 488 GTE being withdrawn from the race, due to ongoing travel restrictions for members of the Swiss-flagged team. The 488 had been slated as the return of Kessel’s partnership with Japanese fan favorite Car Guy, which is based at Fuji Speedway.

MONZA ENTRY LIST

On the driver line-up front, the most notable addition is Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus’ full two-car crew being confirmed. The U.S.-flagged team will compete with an experienced sextet of drivers for its second race with the 007 Le Mans Hypercar, and the debut of its second chassis.

In the No. 709 Frenchman Frank Mailleux will drive with Le Mans winner and WEC champion Romain Dumas and former Ford GT factory man Richard Westbrook. Former IndyCar racer Ryan Briscoe, who drove for the team in Portugal last time out, will not appear for the race in Italy.

The team’s sister No. 708, will feature multiple Sebring 12 Hours winner Pipo Derani, Frenchman Olivier Pla and future Peugeot factory man, American Gustavo Menezes sharing driving duties.

Glickenhaus will once again compete against Alpine and Toyota in the Hypercar category. Alpine is now the only team in the class racing with a single car. RACER understands that Alpine has taken delivery of a new A480 chassis, though it has no plans currently to race with both cars; instead the acquisition forms part of the French manufacturer’s preparation for the Le Mans 24 Hours in August and races later in the season.

In LMP2, ARC Bratislava has confirmed the driver crew for its Ligier JS P217. Silver-ranked Mateji Konopka, the son of team owner Miroslav, will race in the No. 44 with his father and former ByKolles LMP1 driver Oliver Webb.

There is only one change in the GTE ranks, with the No. 61 AF Corse Ferrari now featuring Toni Vilander, who will make his first WEC appearance (outside of Le Mans) since the 2017 season alongside Christoph Ulrich and Simon Mann.

The FIA WEC’s inaugural race at Monza will take place a week after the European Le Mans Series makes its annual trip to the “Temple of Speed.” A handful of FIA WEC teams will be competing in both races as part of the build-up to the Le Mans 24 Hours, with JOTA, Realteam Racing and Racing Team Nederland all featuring on the 44-car entry for the four-hour ELMS race.