Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio return

Felix Rosenqvist has been cleared to drive for this weekend’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. The Arrow McLaren SP driver missed the last two NTT IndyCar Series rounds after suffering a massive crash at the first race of the Detroit doubleheader on June 12 where his No. 7 Chevy was destroyed after experiencing a stuck throttle that resulted in Rosenqvist slamming into the barriers.

Oliver Askew (Detroit Race 2) and Kevin Magnussen (Road America) subbed for the AMSP driver while he recovered from the impact.

“I’m thrilled to be back racing this weekend at Mid-Ohio,” Rosenqvist said. “I have been so well taken care of after the accident and I would like to thank Dr. Billows and the entire IndyCar medical team for their professionalism in getting me back in racing shape. I am fully ready to get out there and push to the limit again, and I really can’t wait!”