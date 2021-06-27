SVRA Vintage Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio weekend photos

The Vintage Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio features a packed paddock with plenty of campers and spectators, favorite viewing spots being the mound at Turns 4, 5 and 6 and the Carousel. It’s an SVRA Speed Tour event so the vintage racers are joined by the Trans Am group, F4, FR and International GT — talk about non-stop racing..

Friday was overcast and afternoon rains affected the qualifying. Saturday was rain free but the heat and humidity returned. Vintage Motorsport’s Senior Photographer Bill Stoler has been at the track all weekend to capture the action. Pictured above: Sebastian Coppola’s ’70 Lola T192 leads Charles Parsons’ ’76 Lola 332C in a terrific on-track battle.

Click here for the full gallery at VintageMotorsport.com.