Shute claims second Pikes Peak victory on shortened course

Robin Shute won his second overall Pikes Peak International Hill Climb title in the 99th running of the “Race to the Clouds” which was shortened by bad weather that created poor road conditions at the summit.

Shute, who also won overall with the same 600hp turbocharged Wolf GB08 TSC-LT in 2019, was running in the Unlimited division for exotic race cars that typically are purpose-built for hill climb events. The Briton’s run – shortened from the usual 12.42-mile route to the 14,115ft summit to nine miles that ended at Mile Marker 16 – clocked in at 5m55.246s (94.143mph). That was a comfortable 36s quicker than the next-fastest driver – four-time Pikes Peak champ Romain Dumas, who this year was driving a 2019 Porsche 911 GT2RS Clubsport running in the Time Attack 1 division for modified and specialized production-based two- and four-wheel-drive vehicles. The Frenchman clocked in at 6m31.914s.

Three-time Pikes Peak champ Paul Dallenbach finished third overall and first in the Open Wheel division (for single engine, single seat, open wheeled and open cockpit cars with either a front or rear engine that may be two- or four-wheel drive) with a run of 6m35.663s in his PVA Dallenbach Special. Fourth overall and second in Time Attack 1 was another Pikes Peak veteran — two-time overall champ Rhys Millen, at 6m36.281s, although the New Zealander was frustrated by a loss of power on his Bentley Continental GT3 during his run.

Fifth overall, and first in the Pikes Peak Open division for modified production cars, was Raphael Astier in a 2015 Porsche BBi Turbo Cup, at 6m36.867s.

Sports car veteran Randy Pobst topped the Exhibition division for manufacturer prototype or pre-production vehicles, driving a Tesla Model S Plaid to a run of 6m57.220s, which ranked 10th overall. The Porsche Trophy By Yokohama — a one-make division for Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport models — was topped by Tanner Foust at 7m28.269s.

In all, 52 vehicles made runs this year.

Watch a full replay of the live stream below: