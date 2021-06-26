Russian GP moving from Sochi to Igora Drive for 2023

The Russian Grand Prix will move from Sochi to the Autodrom Igora Drive near St. Petersburg from 2023 onwards, Formula 1 has confirmed.

Since making its debut on the calendar in 2014, the Russian race has aways been held at Sochi Autodrom that winds around the Olympic Park used for that year’s Winter Olympics. However, after two more editions of the race this year and in 2022, the grand prix will move north towards St. Petersburg.

The Hermann Tilke-designed Igora Drive was completed in 2019 and became FIA Grade 1 — meaning it is able to host F1 races — last year. The track is located some 50 miles north of St. Petersburg, and is just two hours from the Finnish border.

“Formula 1 is delighted to confirm that the Russian Grand Prix will move to the Autodrom Igora Drive in St. Petersburg from 2023,” an F1 statement read. “We are looking forward to racing in a hugely exciting location that includes 10 professional tracks for racing and testing over approximately 100 hectares.

“We will be providing more details on the race in the coming months and we are looking forward to racing in Sochi for the next two years.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says the sport has been working on the potential move for a while, with Igora Drive having been set to host DTM last year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“I am pleased to confirm following joint intensive work with our Russian partners and detailed assessment of Igora Drive — Formula 1 will be racing at that amazing circuit from 2023,” Domenicali said. “I am impressed by St. Petersburg and believe that the Russian Grand Prix at Igora Drive will be an incredible event.”