Buescher to start Pocono 2 from pole on Sunday

Chris Buescher will start on the pole in the second Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Buescher and Roush Fenway Racing earned the top spot through the invert from Saturday’s finishing order. Buescher finished 20th in the Organics CBD 325.

NASCAR inverts the top 20 finishers for the Sunday starting lineup. Starting positions 21-40 are the same as the finish of the first race.

Michael McDowell joins Buescher on the front row. Martin Truex Jr. will start third, and Christopher Bell will start fourth. Aric Almirola starts fifth.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is set to start sixth, with Darrell Wallace Jr. starting seventh. Daniel Suarez will start eighth, and Chase Elliott starts ninth. Tyler Reddick starts from the 10th position.

Point leader Denny Hamlin will start 17th. Saturday race winner Alex Bowman will start 20th.

Seven drivers are already confirmed to need backup cars for Sunday and will start at the rear of the field. Those drivers are Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Preece, Anthony Alfredo, Cole Custer, and Ross Chastain. All seven of them suffered crash damage Saturday.

Teams can work on their cars before Sunday’s race. However, changes such as the engine, transmission, radiator, or calipers will result in having to start at the rear of the field.

STARTING LINEUP