Turkish GP back on F1 calendar in place of Singapore

The Turkish Grand Prix has rejoined the 2021 Formula 1 calendar in place of the cancelled race in Singapore.

Turkey was originally named as a replacement for Canada in June but had to be postponed just a few weeks later due to the United Kingdom placing it on its travel red list, meaning all returning personnel would need to quarantine in government hotels for 10 days. F1 was always keen to reschedule the race and has now taken the opportunity to replace Singapore, forming a tripleheader of weekends that now runs Russia-Turkey-Japan.

The current situation still has Turkey on the UK travel red list, but F1 is confident that will change by October, and if not then expect personnel to travel straight to Japan and remain for four days after the Japanese Grand Prix to allow 10 days to have elapsed since being in Turkey in order to avoid the hotel quarantine.

The sport believes it will be allowed entry into Japan from Turkey following discussions with promoters, and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says it is a sign of how much interest there is from a number of host countries.

“We are delighted to be coming back to Turkey to Intercity Istanbul Park circuit,” Domenicali said. “We hope to see another fantastic race again in one of the best tracks in the world. We want to thank the Intercity Istanbul Park management and Mr. Vural Ak for his personal efforts to make this event to happen.

“We have shown that we can continue to adapt and there is huge interest in our sport and the hope from many locations to have a grand prix. We have had very good conversations with all the other promoters since the start of the year and continue to work closely with them during this period.”

The news reduces the chances of a doubleheader at Circuit of The Americas this year, although the following races in Mexico and Brazil remain uncertain to varying degrees, which could still lead that to happen. Other venues that could still be part of any further calendar changes are China, Mugello and the Sakhir outer circuit used last year in Bahrain.