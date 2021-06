By Vintage Motorsport | June 25, 2021 9:56 AM ET

Vintage racers will be communing with Mid-Ohio’s history in the Golden Era of Trans-Am when SVRA’s Vintage Grand Prix gets underway at the track today.

Jerry Titus won in a Carroll Shelby Ford Mustang in the debut race in 1967 during Trans- Am’s second season. Roger Penske then won back-to-back events with his Sunoco Camaros in 1968-’69, piloted by Mark Donohue and Ronnie Bucknum.

