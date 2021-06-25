Red Bull head of aero Fallows to be new Aston technical director

Red Bull’s head of aerodynamics Dan Fallows is going to join Aston Martin as its new technical director.

Fallows (pictured at left, above, with Max Verstappen) has been at Red Bull since 2006 and played a major part in the team’s championship successes from 2010-13, leading to a tug-of-war for his services with McLaren. In the end, Fallows stayed with Red Bull — where he has been head of aerodynamics since 2014 — but he will now leave the team at the conclusion of his contract to join Aston Martin.

“It goes without saying that Dan will be missed as he has played an important role during his time at Red Bull Racing and I would like to thank him for his contribution towards the team’s successes,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said. “We do however recognize that the chance to take on the role of technical director within a Formula 1 team is an appealing next step in his career.

“In turn, this move creates exciting internal progression opportunities as we look to the future and draw from the wealth of talent within the wider team.”

Confirmation of the Fallows move came from Red Bull rather than Aston Martin itself, with Aston having only confirmed on Thursday that a new technical director would be arriving to report to chief technical officer Andrew Green under its new structure.

Given contract lengths and required “gardening leave,” Horner adds that it will be a long time before Fallows is able to begin work with Aston Martin.

“I’m not going to go into great details, but it certainly won’t be within the next couple of years.”

After the announcement, Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer said it is not yet defined exactly when Fallows will start.

“Traditionally we’ve been probably the smallest team and for us to be able to compete with the teams that are winning world championships we know that we have to grow,” Szafnauer said. “And in order to do so the organization will have to change and restructure so we’ve done that with growth in mind.

“We’ve move Andy Green up to chief technical officer — which was announced yesterday — who’ll have three direct reports so he can focus on strategic issues, and we’re helped by Red Bull announcing that Dan will be joining us as technical director.

“We announced yesterday the restructuring and we were going to announce Dan in due course, but we don’t control what Red Bull do and I’m grateful that they announced Dan. He’s a great addition to our team, he’s a like-minded individual, he’s a high performer, he’s won world championships, he knows Seb, so we look forward to Dan joining. The start time, we’re still working on that.”