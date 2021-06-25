Rain cancels F4 US qualifying at Mid-Ohio

The Formula 4 United State Championship Powered by Honda qualifying session at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course was canceled on Friday due to unsafe track conditions caused by inclement weather.

Heavy rains moved into the area prior to the F4 U.S. qualifying, leaving the Northern Ohio circuit saturated with standing water.

The grid for Race 1 will be set based on championship points which promotes DEForce rookie Noel Leon to pole position.

“This is my first time at Mid-Ohio and it’s great to start tomorrow on the pole,” said Leon. “The goal is to win the race, set the fastest lap to start on pole for Race 2 and extend our championship lead tomorrow.”

🚨 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 🚨 Due to inclement weather that has moved through the area #F4US will NOT qualify today @Mid_Ohio. The grid for tomorrow's race will be based on championship standings. More information to follow as Stewards make their final decisions. #VintageGP pic.twitter.com/FRqr3dmmA0 — F4 U.S. Championship (@F4Championship) June 25, 2021

Leon will have two Velocity Racing Development drivers starting directly behind on the F1-style standing start.

After a strong opening to his season with two consecutive wins, Jason Alder will share the front row with Leon in second.

Only a half of a point separates Alder from his teammate Nico Christodoulou who will start Race 1 in third.

Crosslink/Kiwi Motorsport pilot Arias Deukmedjian and Jay Howard Driver Development rookie Matt Christensen will round out the top five.

Canadian Mac Clark was fastest in morning practice. He will lineup sixth for the 25-minute sprint race.

F4 U.S. will host one race on Saturday at 11:30am followed by two additional rounds on Sunday (9:15am, 3:20pm) during the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio finale.

