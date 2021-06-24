Barrett-Jackson totals $48m in Las Vegas sale

Among the top sales in Barrett-Jackson’s June 17-19 live Las Vegas auction were a 2015 McLaren P1 that sold for $1,567,500, and a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster (pictured above) that brought in $1.045 million.

With one of the most diverse 100% No Reserve dockets of any previous Las Vegas sale, Barrett-Jackson sold more than 700 vehicles for over $46 million, while 284 pieces of automobilia brought in over $884,000, and $775,000 was raised through the sale of four charity vehicles.

Barrett-Jackson also blazed new trails as the first collector car company to sell four NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) during a live, in-person auction for $67,000 to bring total sales to more than $48 million. The company registered a 100% sell-through rate and more than 65 world-record auction sales.

