Racing on TV, June 25-27

Steve Etherington/Motorsport Images

TV

By June 23, 2021 6:08 AM

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, June 25

Austria
practice 1		 5:25-6:30am

Austria
practice 2		 8:55-10:00am

Austria
qualifying		 10:00-11:30am

Pocono 6:00-8:00pm

 

Saturday, June 26

Austria
practice 3		 5:55-7:00am

Austria
qualifying		 8:55-10:00am

Austria
race		 10:00-11:30am

Pocono 6:00-8:00pm

Watkins Glen
– qualifying		 11:45am-1:05pm

Pocono 12:00-2:00pm

Mid-Ohio
TA2		 1:05-2:10pm

Watkins Glen 2:35-6:35pm

Pocono 1 3:00-6:00pm

Shelton 1 7:00-8:00pm

Eldora 8:00-10:00pm

 

Sunday, June 27

Styrian GP 8:30-11:00am

Styrian GP 8:55-11:00am

Watkins
Glen – race		 10:40am-4:40pm

Pocono 12:00-1:30pm

Mid-Ohio
TA		 1:10-2:15pm

Norwalk 2:00-5:00pm

Pocono 2 3:30-7:00pm

Britain 5:00-7:00pm

Shelton 1 7:00-8:00pm

Watkins
Glen – race		 7:00-10:00pm (SDD)

Assen 10:00-11:30pm (SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

