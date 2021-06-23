Astier leads Pikes Peak Open qualifiers

Pikes Peak Open competitors in The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb qualified Tuesday, with all three sections of the course open to drivers making their early morning practice runs.

The Pikes Peak Open division revved up for qualifying runs on the lower section of the course. Raphael Astier, driving the No. 991 2015 Porsche BBI Turbo Cup car, was the top qualifier in the division with a time of 3m54.605s. Layne Schranz piloting his 2016 Chevrolet SS qualified second with a 4m06.536s and James Clay, behind the wheel of his 1996 BMW M3, qualified third with a clocking of 4m:08.059s.

Zach Lumsden’s No. 413 Mitsubishi Evo caught fire after an oil line break, but he finished the run and logged a qualifying time.

First staged in 1916, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the second oldest race in America. The invitation-only event, often referred to as “The Race to the Clouds,” is held annually on the last Sunday of June on Pikes Peak – “America’s Mountain,” near Colorado Springs, Colo. The famous 12.42-mile course consists of 156 turns, boasts an elevation gain of 4,725 feet and reaches a finish line at 14,115 feet above sea level.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: On Wednesday, June 23 the Exhibition division, Open Wheel division and Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama will make their qualifying attempts for Sunday’s 99th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.