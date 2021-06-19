Byron heads Nashville Cup practice as Hendrick storm rages on

William Byron led a trio of Hendrick Motorsports drivers in Cup Series practice Saturday afternoon at Nashville Superspeedway.

Byron was the fastest at 161.082 mph (29.724 seconds). Kyle Larson ran an identical lap time as his teammate.

Chase Elliott was third fastest at 161.022 mph. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fourth fastest (159.600 mph), and Tyler Reddick completed the top five (159.568 mph).

Kurt Busch was sixth fastest in the only practice session teams have this weekend. Busch clocked in at 159.425 mph. His Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Ross Chastain, was seventh fastest at 159.414 mph.

Denny Hamlin was eighth fastest (159.403 mph), Ryan Newman was ninth fastest (159.250 mph), and Alex Bowman was 10th fastest (159.059 mph).

Quite a few drivers ran mock qualifying runs near the end of practice to improve their speeds. There were no incidents in the 50-minute session.

Sunday’s Ally 400 is the first Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. It is the first time in 37 years a Cup Series race is being run in the Nashville market.

There are 39 drivers entered in the race.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Single-car qualifying at 11:05 a.m. ET Sunday.