The Week In IndyCar, with Oliver Askew

This edition of The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring 2019 Indy Lights champion Oliver Askew, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Of the many items explored, Askew takes us inside the surprising call-up to drive his former car when Felix Rosenqvist was hurt, the subsequent call from Ed Carpenter Racing to drive his former Indy Lights rival’s car after Rinus VeeKay was hurt, how he adapted to quickly at Detroit, how he’s grown since leaving Arrow McLaren SP, and more.