Hillsborough Concours set to return

By Vintage Motorsport | June 18, 2021 11:41 AM ET

Until last year, the Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance held the distinction as the world’s longest continuously running concours with a 65-year run.

Now it’s coming back July 18 — with lifelong collector car enthusiast Glen Egan as its new chairman, as well as the selection of BMW and Ford as featured marques for event at Crystal Springs Golf Course in Burlingame.

These significant racers are among the BMW and Ford entries:

• 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL, a complete build to a combined Group 5 /IMSA spec race car

• 1916 Ford Speedster, a two-time entrant in The Great Race and in many historic dirt track races

• 1979 BMW M1 Procar, restored by Canepa and winner of the Designer’s Choice award at the 2016 ArtCenter Car Classic

