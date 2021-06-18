Hendrick extends Bowman deal

Hendrick Motorsports has signed Alex Bowman to a two-year contract extension to keep him in the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet through the 2023 season.

The deal aligns Bowman’s contract with that of sponsor Ally. Bowman slotted into the No. 48 car this season following the retirement of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson. Ally joined Hendrick as a sponsor for Johnson in late 2018 and became a primary sponsor in 2019.

What a way to kick off #Ally400 weekend! Cheers to two more years, @Alex_Bowman! We are so excited to continue to be your ally! pic.twitter.com/PWkDnHCr3A — Ally Racing (@allyracing) June 18, 2021

Said Bowman when his deal with announced to the race team: “Super thankful for the opportunity. It’s been a lot of fun working with you guys, and really proud to continue to drive the Ally 48 car.”

Bowman is 11th in the standings going into Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) with two wins. The victories at Richmond Raceway and Dover International Speedway have Bowman set for the postseason for the fourth consecutive season.

In four full seasons driving for Hendrick Motorsports, Bowman has four NASCAR Cup Series wins.