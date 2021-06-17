Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Weekend vintage calendar includes Vintage Indy at Road America

Weekend vintage calendar includes Vintage Indy at Road America

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Weekend vintage calendar includes Vintage Indy at Road America

By June 17, 2021 6:50 AM

By |

As the NTT IndyCar Series REV Group Grand Prix gets underway today at Road America, Vintage Indy race cars will be on hand to show fans the historic forerunners to today’s machinery. The weekend event is a tribute to first responders, and is open to spectators.

As a bonus, the June 18 Elkhart Lake Welcome Party at Siebkens Resort is in partnership with the George4 Foundation, headed by George Steinbrenner IV of Steinbrenner Racing, to benefit Racing for Kids.

See the full rundown of weekend vintage racing events at VintageMotorsport.com.

, , Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

IndyCar Debrief: Road America Preview

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home