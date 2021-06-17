Weekend vintage calendar includes Vintage Indy at Road America

As the NTT IndyCar Series REV Group Grand Prix gets underway today at Road America, Vintage Indy race cars will be on hand to show fans the historic forerunners to today’s machinery. The weekend event is a tribute to first responders, and is open to spectators.

As a bonus, the June 18 Elkhart Lake Welcome Party at Siebkens Resort is in partnership with the George4 Foundation, headed by George Steinbrenner IV of Steinbrenner Racing, to benefit Racing for Kids.

