Grosjean’s Mercedes test postponed

Mercedes has postponed Romain Grosjean’s test in its 2019 car due to logistical reasons but plans on rescheduling it for later in the summer.

Grosjean was promised a test by Toto Wolff after his horrific crash in last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix, with the Mercedes team principal keen to ensure it wasn’t the Frenchman’s last experience in a Formula 1 car.

The test was originally planned for the Tuesday after the French Grand Prix, with Grosjean also set to carry out demonstration runs in the title-winning W10 during the race weekend itself, but a late change of date for the grand prix meant the latter had to be cancelled as he is racing in IndyCar at Road America this weekend.

While Mercedes had planned to continue with the test on June 29, the team has now had to postpone it, citing “travel restrictions and quarantine requirements.”

A team spokesperson added: “We’re committed to giving Romain his chance to drive one of our Mercedes F1 cars, so we’re working to reschedule the test for later this summer.”

The Mercedes team is based in the UK, where currently there is the need to quarantine for 10 days when returning from France, as well as the United States if Grosjean were to visit the factory again before the test.