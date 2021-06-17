Aston signs Furbatto, promotes Green to CTO

Aston Martin has signed Luca Furbatto as its engineering director, as Andrew Green is promoted to chief technical officer with immediate effect.

Furbatto joins Aston from Alfa Romeo, where the former McLaren, Toro Rosso and Manor engineer had been chief designer. The Italian will report to Green when he joins the team in 2022, with Green now in the newly created role of chief technical officer having previously been technical director.

“As we continue to add weight to our technical team, we are hugely excited that Luca Furbatto has chosen to join Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team,” team principal Otmar Szafnauer said. “Working with our existing engineering group, he will bring a valuable perspective and knowledge to help shape our approach in the short and medium term. This appointment coincides with Andrew Green stepping up to a new role where he will take a global perspective on the company’s mid to long-term technical strategy.”

Furbatto says the move was attractive given the potential at Aston Martin, as the team has fresh investment and branding and is developing a new factory at Silverstone.

“It is very exciting to join Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team as engineering director,” Furbatto said. “It is a project that has all the ingredients for success — committed leadership, a talented workforce, and fresh investment in resources. I am looking forward to playing my part in establishing this team at the very top of the sport.”

Green says Furbatto’s arrival is just the first announcement he expects Aston Martin to make in the coming months as it invests in its engineering team.

“The recruitment of Luca Furbatto adds an exceptionally talented engineer to our technical team,” Green said. “He brings a vast amount of experience with him built up from more than two decades in the sport spent at several leading Formula 1 teams. This is the first of many key appointments we are making in line with our ambition to establish Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team at the front of the grid.”